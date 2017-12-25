CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BIRD IDNTIFICATION

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

BASIC BIRD IDENTIFICATION OPPORTUNITY

December 25, 017

Cedar Keys Audubon members hope you will join them at the upco ming January 24, 2018, workshop entitled Basic Bird Identification.

Cedar Key resident Anne Lindgren will show how to tell one bird from another in a two-hour demonstration followed by a walk about to practice your learnings. Space is limited.

Please, email Anne to reserve a spot:

Basic Bird Identification

10 am to noon

Cedar Key Library

Hope to see you there!

