December 27, 2017

Join Cedar Keys Audubon members for their January Meet and Greet on

January 22, 2018, at 5 pm in the Cedar Key Library. This Cedar Key Library General Membership Meeting is open to the public, as are all our meetings.

Don’t miss our own Doug Maple as he takes us around Cedar Key, season by season, telling us what birds you can expect to see throughout the year.

