GULF PRESERVE

December29, , 2017

WITHLACOOCHEE GULF PRESERVE PRESENTS DONATION

December 29, 2017

The Friends of the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve recently presented the Yankeetown Town Council with a donation of $5,000. This money has been tentatively earmarked for improvements in and around the Preserve's Education Center.

The Friends of the WGP is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization that works in partnership with Yankeetown to promote and develop the Preserve. The Friends raise money for the Preserve through T-Shirts sales, donations, memberships, AmazonSmile, and events like their annual Rubber Duck Race.

The WGP is a unique place that would not be possible without community involvement. The Friends of the WGP want to thank everyone for their contributions of time and financial support.

We appreciate local media helping us notify the public about news and events at the WGP. Thank you for your support. A high resolution photo is available upon request.