WITHLACOOCHEE GULF PRESERVE PRESENTS

GULF PRESERVE PRESENTS

December 30, 2017

The following presentations will be hosted at the

WGP Education Center in January 2018.

On Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 am Ken Nash, Director of Physical Sciences and Climatology at the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute will speak on Weather and Climate Connections.

On Monday, January 22 at 10:00 am Savanna Barry (UF | IFAS) will speak in conjunction with the Cedar Key Audubon Society on Shore Birds and Bird Rescue Techniques.

The Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve is owned and operated by the Town of Yankeetown and was purchased with funding from the Florida Communities Trust. The Preserve is located at 1001 Old Rock Road, Yankeetown Florida. Visit our web site (www.wgpfl.org) for directions and information on upcoming events.

