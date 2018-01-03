UF/IFAS PASTURE MANAGEMENT SCHOOL

NORTH FLORIDA

PASTURE MANAGEMENT SCHOOL

January 3, 2018

Please join us for the North Florida Pasture Management School at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Bronson, Florida. The school will be held 9 am-5 pm on January 18, and 9 am-4 pm on January 19, 2018. The cost for the two-day school is $50 which includes lunch for both days, as well as break refreshments, notebooks, and learning materials.

Topics Include: Forage Diseases, Soils, Fertilization, Climate Effects, Varieties, Measuring Forage Quantity and Quality, Poisonous Pasture Plants, Weed Management, Pasture Insect Control.

Field trips will be taken to see real world application. Four (4) Pesticide CEU's have been requested.

Program Sponsored by: North Florida Livestock Agents Group and Dow AgroSciences

Registration and payment can be made on Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/north-florida-pasture-management-school-tickets-41145601602?aff=es2

If you would like to learn more about the speakers or have questions, call Ed Jennings, Director at the UF/IFAS Levy County Extension Office at 352-486-5131.

