COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY 6 JANUARY 2018

COMMUNITY GARDEN

WORK DAY SATURDAY...

YA'LL COME

January 3, 2018

We need to have another work event this Saturday. It should be a old day. So....here's the plan.

We need seed packets filled which we will do inside. We need some heavier work done as well, which, of course, we will do outside. Everyone has a role to play and a time to pitch in, so please come help out.

The event will be on this coming Saturday, January 6 at 9:00 am. Besides your jacket, bring loppers, pruners, flexible steel tined rakes, work gloves and, as always, bring smiles.

If you do not have a Cedar Key Community Garden bed and simply would like to help, we’d love to have you. There is plenty to do, easy and more strenuous things. You may name your labor. Or you may simply like to be in good company. Either way, you are welcome. Come on by.

