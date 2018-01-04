COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY 6 JANUARY 2018 CHANGE

A FEW CHANGES TO

COMMUNITY GARDEN

WORK DAY SATURDAY

January 4, 2018

Hey Y'all,

Due to the weather forecasted for Saturday morning, we are changing the time and location for the seed program. It will now be at 9:30 at the Nature Coast office on Depot Street, blue building. No point in being out in the cold if it can be avoided.

Anyone that wants to help with the maintenance and improvements in the Garden, show up at 9:30, in the Garden.

Thanks and we hope to see you then. All help will be greatly appreciated.

Tom Deverin

