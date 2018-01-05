Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

UF NCBS WOW 2018

WORKOUT ON THE WATERFRONT... WOW!
SATURDAY, FRBRUARY 24, 2018
BE THERE!
COASTAL HERITAGE 5K
Runners of all ages can follow a route winding through downtown Cedar Key and along the historic waterfront. Race starts 9 a.m. at Lil Shark Park (192 2nd St) in Cedar Key. Register at Active.com in advance or day of race at 6:30 a.m.
 
ATSENA OTIE KAYAK CHALLENGE
For kayakers ages 18 and above. Starts at the beach in downtown Cedar Key at 10:15 a.m., runs around and through Atsena Otie Key and back to the beach.
 
REPURPOSE-IT-REGATTA
The Repurpose-It-Regatta invites all ages to build your own boat from recyclable materials and enter the race at G Street and 3rd Street starting at 11:15 a.m. (Boats with children require 1 adult).
 
LUNCH AND SILENT AUCTION WILL BE HELD AT NOON.
Proceeds from this event will support a new aquarium at the UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, Support to Cedar Key School and International Coastal Cleanup scheduled fall 2018.
 
