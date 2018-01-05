UF NCBS WOW 2018

WORKOUT ON THE WATERFRONT... WOW!

SATURDAY, FRBRUARY 24, 2018

January 5, 2018

C OASTAL HERITAGE 5K

Runners of all ages can follow a route winding through downtown Cedar Key and along the historic waterfront. Race starts 9 a.m. at Lil Shark Park (192 2nd St) in Cedar Key. Register at Active.com in advance or day of race at 6:30 a.m.

ATSENA OTIE KAYAK CHALLENGE

For kayakers ages 18 and above. Starts at the beach in downtown Cedar Key at 10:15 a.m., runs around and through Atsena Otie Key and back to the beach.

REPURPOSE-IT-REGATTA

The Repurpose-It-Regatta invites all ages to build your own boat from recyclable materials and enter the race at G Street and 3rd Street starting at 11:15 a.m. (Boats with children require 1 adult).

LUNCH AND SILENT AUCTION WILL BE HELD AT NOON.

Proceeds from this event will support a new aquarium at the UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, Support to Cedar Key School and International Coastal Cleanup scheduled fall 2018.

