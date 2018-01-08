SUWANNEE LIBRARY TECHNICAL CENTER

FIRE MANAGEMENT AT

LOWER SUWANNEE NWR:

BURNING FOR CRITTERS

January 8, 2018

Suwannee Library Technical Center

Friday, January 19, 2018 – 4:00 PM

at the Suwannee Community Center

Vic Doig, Wildlife Biologist and Fire Management Officer, US Fish & Wildlife Service,

Lower Suwannee & Cedar Keys NWRs

Fire plays a crucial role in shaping most of the natural communities of Florida. It is an essential process upon which many plant and animal species thrive. We will discuss local wildfires, the valuable natural role of fire in the woods, prescribed burning, and how the Refuge applies this management tool to improve wildlife habitat.

Vic is currently the Fire Management Officer and a Wildlife Biologist for the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge, where he has been for the past 14 years. Vic was trained in wildlife management at the University of Florida and N.C. State University. Prior to his assignment at Lower Suwannee, Vic worked for the State of Florida for 15 years: seven years with the state park system as a biologist and land manager, and eight years for the state Fish & Wildlife Commission as a biologist and land management supervisor. He has been fortunate to spend his entire career in the North Central Florida region and has a tremendous passion for the woods and waters of the Nature Coast and the critters who call them home.

