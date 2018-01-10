FRIENDS OF LSCKNWR ANNUAL MEETING 2018

FRIENDS OF LOWER SUWANNEE AND CEDAR KEYS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE…

OUR MARCH 10 ANNUAL MEETING WILL HAVE A NEW TWIST.

Save the date, Saturday March 10, 2018. This year's event will be mostly like those of the past, with good food, good company, the great outdoor spaces of the refuge, and a captivating speaker. Our keynote speaker will be the ever popular Ken Sassaman. Dr. Sassaman will tell attendees about surprising discoveries he and his students have made at Shell Mound and nearby sites. Then, in a break from the past, following lunch we will travel from refuge headquarters to Shell Mound. There Dr. Sassaman and students will guide us around the site, showing us where and how their discoveries were made.

Based on these recent findings, a rerouted trail is being laid out, brochures with two different levels of detail are in preparation, and a series of permanent informative panels will be installed at key locations along the trail. We expect some or all of these products to be available by the time of the meeting, and attendees will get to be the inaugural visitors to the new trail.

Palmetto Mound. This island, across a shallow channel from Shell Mound was the site of an ancient cemetery with hundreds of graves. Its presence figures importantly in the development of Shell Mound.

