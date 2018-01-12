FRIENDS OF LSCKNWR VOLUNTEER VISITOR PROGRAM

LOWER SUWANNEE AND CEDAR KEYS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE …

VOLUNTEER VISITOR CONTACT PROGRAM TAKES OFF

January 12, 2018

Donation Wish List:

Laptop computer

Computer printer

Wall-mountable monitor

Comfortable desk chair, or two

Golf cart to take less mobile visitors out & about

Even without the expected influx of visitors, volunteering at the Refuge is a great way to spend a morning or afternoon. This day was windy and in the 30s, so the porch rockers were not as inviting as normally.

The Friends volunteer visitor contact program began in December with more than 30 volunteers taking turns greeting visitors at the refuge. Volunteers were on duty most weekdays, with the exception of Fridays and the Christmas to New Years' interval when the refuge office was closed. Visitation has been sparse, but is expected to increase dramatically when the increased level of services available is more widely known. Volunteers have been reorganizing the refuge reception area, working on training materials, developing a chat room to share experiences, and boning up on brochures about refuge features and activities to be shared with visitors. In the future it is expected that volunteers will lead field trips for visitors and expand coverage to include weekends during the winter season.

Additional volunteers will be welcomed. In addition, our needs list includes: a laptop computer with wifi connectivity, a computer printer, a wall-mount computer or television screen, and one or more desk chairs in good condition. In the future we may want to obtain a golf cart to ferry people with disabilities to sites in the headquarters area.