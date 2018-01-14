UF IFAS 2018 CROP PRODUCTION

2018 CROP PRODUCTION

SHORT COURSE

Conducted by Anthony Drew, Extension Agent IV

UF/IFAS Extension, Levy County, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

625 N. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, FL 32621

352-486-5131

January 14, 2018

The UF/IFAS Extension offices of Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie County announce the 2018 Crop Production Short Course. The event will take place at the Suwannee River Fair pavilion on Tuesday, January 30, beginning at 9 a.m. The educational program will include:

An update on the 2017 “peanut decline” issue… what we know, what we don’t know, what we’re still trying to determine and management suggestions to help avoid the problem in 2018. Anthony Drew, IFAS, University of Florida, Levy County.

Dealing with the projected chlorothalonil shortages for 2018. Research data dealing with some older chemistries and their utilization in an effective disease management program. Dr. Albert Culbreath, Plant Pathologist, University of Georgia.

The facts concerning the use of fumigants for management of Fusarium wilt in watermelons. Dr. Josh Freeman, University of Florida.

Other information dealing with corn production, rotations and an update on the coming new requirements for compliance with the Worker’s Protection Standards will be offered. Holders of Private Restricted Use Pesticide licenses will earn core and row crop CEUs (continuing education unit) through attending the meeting. Lunch will be provided by Production Credit of North Florida.

After lunch, there will be a combination training/testing for obtaining a Private Restricted Use Pesticide license.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of this are REQUIRED to contact either Sheila Langford at the Gilchrist County Extension Office (352-463-3174) or Sharon Hardison at the Levy County Extension office (352-486-5131) as there are new application requirements that one MUST complete before you will be allowed to take the test. YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO TAKE THE TEST WITHOUT COMPLETING THE REQUIRED APPLICATION PRIOR TO THE MEETING.

All other participants are asked to RSVP to either extension office (numbers above) with your intent of attendance and number attending.