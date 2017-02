FOL WINTER LECTURE SERIES 2017

WINTER LECTURE

SERIES 2017

at the Cedar Key Library

February 3, 2017

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4, 10:30 am Janie Veltkamp, “Beauty and the Beak”

Saturday 11, 10:30 am Bob Piscura, 22Days and 280 Miles on the Colorado River

Thursday 16 5 pm Francis “Jack” Putz, Coastal Ecosystem Change in Florida

Saturday 18 10:30 am Dr. Jane Brockman, Horseshoe Crabs

Thursday 23 5 pm Janell Brush/Joseph Marchionno, Oystercatchers

Saturday 25 10:30 am TBA

MARCH

Thursday 2 5 pm Vic Doig, Florida Black Bears in the Big Bend Region

Saturday 4 No program, Open House at Lower Suwannee NWR

Thursday 9 5 pm Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Saturday 11 am CEDAR KEY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Thursday 16 5 pm Mark Sandfoss, Cottonmouth Snakes on Seahorse Key

Saturday 18 10:30 am Barbara Woodmansee, utterflies of North Florida

Thursday 23 5 pm Ken Sulak, Suwannee River Sturgeon

Saturday 25 10:30 am Dr. Ken Sassaman, New Findings in the LSNWR

Thursday 30 5 pm John McPherson, Story of Cedar Key’s Water

APRIL

Saturday 1 10:30 am Russ Hall, Tram Trail Biodiversity Project

All library programs are FREE and open to the public.