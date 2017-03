FOL BRINGS PATCHOULI 2017

Friday, March 31, 7 PM

FREE CONCERT

PATCHOULI

&

TERRA GUITARRA

Don't miss this blend of Contemporary Folk Rock

vocal harmonies along with flamenco & jazz guitar

instrumentals in a multi-media presentation at the

Cedar Key Community Center (6th and F Streets).

6:30 snacks & brief annual meeting

Sponsored by CK Friends of the Library