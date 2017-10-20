LEVY COUNTY
PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
PRESENTS
YOUTH HALLOWEEN PARTIES!
October 22, 2017
This month youth of all ages can join us for fun Halloween Parties at each branch of the Levy County Public Libraries. Youth can come in costume if they would like. There will be games, crafts, a piñata, music, and lots of candy at each party! These events are free.
A.F. Knotts Public Library - Yankeetown
Wednesday, Oct 18th @ 4pm
Bronson Public Library
Monday, Oct 23rd @ 6pm
Cedar Key Public Library
Wednesday, Oct 25th @ 4:30pm
Williston Public Library
Friday, Oct 27th @ 5pm
******