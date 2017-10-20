LEVY LIBRARY HALLOWEEN PARTIES

LEVY COUNTY

PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

PRESENTS

YOUTH HALLOWEEN PARTIES!

October 22, 2017

This month youth of all ages can join us for fun Halloween Parties at each branch of the Levy County Public Libraries. Youth can come in costume if they would like. There will be games, crafts, a piñata, music, and lots of candy at each party! These events are free.

A.F. Knotts Public Library - Yankeetown

Wednesday, Oct 18th @ 4pm

Bronson Public Library

Monday, Oct 23rd @ 6pm

Cedar Key Public Library

Wednesday, Oct 25th @ 4:30pm

Williston Public Library

Friday, Oct 27th @ 5pm