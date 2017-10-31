LIBRARY FAMILY MOVIE AND POPCORN

FAMILY MOVIE

AT THE LIBRARY

October 31, 2019

Please, join us for a fun family movie at the library. All events are free and everyone, young and old, is invited to attend. Mark your calendars for the 2017 Disney movie: Cars 3.

"Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world."

This movie is rated G and has a running time of 102 minutes. Please contact your local librarian for more information.

A.F. Knotts Public Library (Yankeetown)

- Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Bronson Public Library

Monday, November 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm

Williston Public Library

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 5:00pm

Luther Callaway Public Library (Chiefland)

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 5:00pm

Cedar Key Public Library

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 4:30pm