January 2, 2017

Tickets are on sale at the Keyhole for the January 20th, 2016 Cedar Key Arts Center Benefit Dinner that funds the Summer Art Program. The evening starts off with a cocktail hour, live music by Lisa Mitchell and the chance to view Silent Auction and Raffle items. The Island Room will cater the dinner.

This dinner is the fundraiser that allows us to hire a certified teacher for the elementary Summer Art Program, hire instructors for the Teen Art Program, purchase materials and offer scholarships for students. The event will be held at the Community Center and begins at 5:15 pm. Purchase a $25 ticket or make a donation so that for two weeks during the summer so that local students can have the opportunity to create and learn about art.

The teens were exposed to sewing during the Summer Art Program which created interest. In November Bunny Hand and Sue Wooley started a Middle School Sewing Club that meets on Wednesdays at 3 pm at the Arts Center. Two of the students have completed pillows and one a soft sculpture. The students also created some sewn felt Christmas ornaments. The class is currently full with eight students.

Pictured is a picture of a wire sculpture created by a elementary student during the Summer Art Program 2016.