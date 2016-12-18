CKAC OFFERS JANUARY WWORKSHOPS

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY 2017 WORKSHOPS

December 20, 2016

PLAN TO COME AND LEARN SOMETHING NEW OR SHARPEN YOUR SKILLS AND HAVE FUN WITH ART.

BE SURE TO REGISTER AT CEDAR KEYHOLE OR WITH ARTIST SO INSTRUCTOR CAN BE PREPARED.

ANDA CHANCE-BEYOND THE COLORING BOOK

WITH COLORED PENCILS

January 9 and 10, Monday and Tuesday, 9 am – 4 pm

$70 for members; $75 for non-members;

plus $35 for supplies for all.

Minimum five students.

Introduction to colored pencils by building your color wheel, under painting and building layers, addressing individual questions, completing a series of exercises to increase proficiency and skills. Start a take-home painting with follow up through social media. Some drawing skills would be helpful but beginners welcome.

GYOTAKU T-SHIRT WORKSHOP WITH SANDI JACKSON

January 14, Saturday, 10 am – 1 pm

$45 per member; $50 for nonmembers;

plus $10 for supplies for all.

Minimum six students.

Join Sandi Jackson for a Gyotaku T-shirt workshop. Create a unique fish print on your very own shirt. Bring your own T-shirt or shirts in your size and style, light weight, and light colored cotton or cotton blends. Wear old clothes and an apron.

Deadline is December 31.

Contact Sandi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or

407-920-0920.

“PAINT PARTY” COFFEE FILTER WATERCOLOR PAINTING

WITH SANDY ALLEN

January 16, Monday, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Cost $20

Use this easy method to create a lovely flower painting.

WOOD AND INTRO TO 3D ART WITH LELAND WILLIAMS

January 21, Saturday, 10 am – 3pm

$35 for members; $40 for non-members;

plus a $10 supply fee for all.

This is an introductory class for wood designed to take the student from first exposure to use of wood in 3D art to shaping simple, unique and interesting subjects, such as lures, vegetables, clams, etc. Non-power tools will be used and power tools demonstrated. All completed projects, tools and supplies will belong to the student.

Contact Leland at 386-937-9669

METALS: AN INTRO TO 3D ART WITH LELAND WILLIAMS

January 28, Saturday, 10 am – 3 pm

$40 for members; $45 for non-members;

Plus a $10 supply fee for all.

This is an introductory class for metals, 3-dimensional art and sculpture designed for the beginner. It will take the student from first exposure to use of metals in 3D art to shaping simple, unique and interesting subjects (structural elements for other sculptures, flowers, etc.) Non-power tools will be used but power tools will be demonstrated. All completed projects, tools, and supplies will belong to the student.

Contact Leland at 386-937-9669 or

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . 386-937-9669