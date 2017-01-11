CKAC JANUARY 2017 OPENING

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

JANUARY OPENING

January 10, 2017

The Cedar Key Arts Center’s January gallery opening displayed a fascinating breadth of work.

In the main gallery, Gene Rantz and Michael Buchanan showed their works. Rantz a previous graphic artist and current landscape painter, captures Michigan-scapes in the summer months and the Suwannee-scapes in the winter months. Buchanan is a painter and co-authors novels and screenplays. In the Members Gallery, author and basket maker, D. G. Stern displayed his pieces.

In the Studio Gallery, the works of three artists who suffered damage to their work during Hurricane Hermine were featured. Marsha Schwartz’s pieces included mosaic and driftwood mirrors and her “watchdog.” Sandi Allen showed her watercolors. Anna Hodges featured her first children’s book about Cedar Key sea animals and a hurricane.

CKAC President Donna Bushnell welcomed all in attendance and, with Bev Ringenberg, spotlighted upcoming events.

January 20 Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, Raffle, and Silent Auction. Bushnell advised purchasing tickets quickly as few remain.

January 31 CKAC Annual Meeting and Election of Officers.

February 18 Art-Filled Home Tour. Ringenberg noted that this is the second annual event of this nature and will largely focus on artists’ homes.

April 8 - 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts. Susan Rosenthal modeled the $20 tee-shirt for the festival, currently on sale.

Co-Gallery Director Anne Lindgren announced the upcoming February opening of “Wings.”

*****