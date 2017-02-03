CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
RAKU PARTY!
February 3, 2017
What is raku?
Raku is the method of hot fire
to quick reduction of a ceramic piece.
The annual Cedar Key Pottery Raku Party will be held at the Cedar Key Arts Center the first two Sunday's in February (5 and 12). On the first Sunday from 2-4 pm, you will design and hand build a raku piece. The second Sunday, you will fire the piece under the direction of Henry Gernhardt, Professor Emeritus Syracuse University.
Please, register at the Keyhole on Second Street
prior to the event so we can bring enough supplies.
Class is limited to 10 people minimum.
Call Henry Gernhardt if you have any questions. 352-543-9165
*******
*******