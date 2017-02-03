CKAC RAKU PARTY 2017

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

RAKU PARTY!

February 3, 2017

What is raku?

Raku is the method of hot fire

to quick reduction of a ceramic piece .

The annual Cedar Key Pottery Raku Party will be held at the Cedar Key Arts Center the first two Sunday's in February (5 and 12). On the first Sunday from 2-4 pm, you will design and hand build a raku piece. The second Sunday, you will fire the piece under the direction of Henry Gernhardt, Professor Emeritus Syracuse University.

Please, register at the Keyhole on Second Street

prior to the event so we can bring enough supplies.

Class is limited to 10 people minimum.

Call Henry Gernhardt if you have any questions. 352-543-9165

