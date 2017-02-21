CKAC ART-FILLED HOME TOUR 2017 SUCCEEDS

RAIN DOESN'T STOP

ART-FILLED HOME TOUR IN CEDAR KEY

February 21, 2017

Despite a somewhat rainy day, nearly 200 people enjoyed the Second Annual Art-Filled Home Tour in Cedar Key this past weekend. Visitors enjoyed exploring homes of seven local artists, many filled from floor to ceiling with creativity, in addition to the home of a life-long art collector who shared her collection of artwork from around the world.

The Cedar Key Arts Center would like to thank the hosts and hostesses for generously opening their home for the tour and the Gulf Kart Company and 1842 Daily Grind for supporting the event. Proceeds benefit the Arts Center Renovation Project (www.CedarKeyArtsCenter.org).