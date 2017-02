TRENTON QUILT FESTIVAL 2017 REMINEDER

TRENTON’S ELEVENTH ANNUAL

SUWANNEE VALLEY QUILT FESTIVAL

MARCH 18, 2017, 9 AM - 4 PM

February 28, 2017





Stroll Trenton’s historic Main Street to enjoy displays and booths featuring north central Florida quilting groups that will be showing, demonstrating and selling their handiwork.

Also, browse crafts and antiques, view restored cars and tractors, hear live music and storytelling, and check out children’s activities. Visit http://trentonquiltfestival.com or call 352-463-3842 for details.

****