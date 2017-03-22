TRENTON QUILT FESTIVAL 2017 WHAT A SUCCESS

TRENTON’S ELEVENTH ANNUAL

SUWANNEE VALLEY QUILT FESTIVAL

MARCH 18, 2017, 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Trenton's Quilt Festival Welcomes Large

Crowds on a Picture-Perfect Day

March 21, 2-17

Trenton, Florida - On Saturday, March 18th, Trenton's Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival visitors enjoyed a wonderful spring day on Main Street strolling among the booths of over sixty craft and antique sellers, and those of numerous quilting groups. With quilts hung all over downtown, quilt lovers could take a very close look at many colorful exemplars. Visitors expressed their amazement at the talent and creativity on view.

Special quilt exhibits were displayed in The Florida Quilt Museum, at Trenton's Historic Train Depot, in the Ice House and in the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe. Enthusiastic quilters and quilt collectors who developed the exhibits were on hand to talk about their projects. "The quilts were outstanding. Quilt vendors came from as far away as Sarasota," says festival founder and Quilting Coordinator, Stephanie Metts.

Food vendor offerings included brick oven pizza, barbecue, seafood, burgers and hotdogs. "We try to arrange for a variety of food alternatives from local vendors, and many festival patrons take time out to dine at popular Trenton restaurants while they are here," says Pat Watson, the Festival Chairperson and Craft Coordinator.

With the exceptional weather, the number of visitors returned to the historic highs of 7,000-8,000. "It’s amazing how everything comes together at the wire. Not that we don't have glitches, but most things seemed to run smoothly," says Stephanie. "We couldn't have asked for more perfect weather," says Pat.

Local car owners and members of the North Florida Antique Tractor Club generously shared their classic vehicles. Some owners have supported the festival for several years. "We really appreciate all of the individuals who take the time to show their 'pride and joy' to quilt festival visitors," says Car Show Coordinator Diane Clifton.

Children were treated to a petting zoo and pony rides. New this year were activities featuring quilt designs. Dozens of children pieced their own quilt blocks with crayons, paper, fabric, and glue. Not to be overlooked were the musicians and dancers who offered free entertainment throughout the day. "Our thanks to all of the acts who donated their talents to the festival. It really adds to the enjoyment of our guests," says Pat.

Numerous groups and individuals demonstrated quilting, sewing, and weaving techniques. "We have so many volunteers from the local community who help make the festival a success," says Pat. Stephanie seconded that sentiment saying, "the help we received this year was outstanding." From Trenton Tiger band members, to the volunteer firefighters, the Rotary Club, the Woman's Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the Character Council, and all the law enforcement and City staff, we have so many people to thank. "We do our best to thank each person individually and each of our sponsors, but it is difficult to avoid inadvertently overlooking someone. We are very grateful for all of the help we receive," says Pat.

Planning for next year’s festival will get underway in the next few months. For 2018, the festival will be on Saturday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day. "We will be following through with The Florida Quilt Museum's First Challenge, 'Way Down Upon the Suwannee River', and feature ‘the wearing of the green’ in our theme," says Stephanie. "It should be quite a wonderful celebration."

For more information or to become a festival volunteer, visit our website, trentonquiltfestival.com, go to our Facebook page, or call (352) 463-3842.