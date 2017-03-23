CKAC OPENING APRIL 2017

Cedar Key Arts Center

457 Second Street

Cedar Key, FL 32625

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

ANNOUNCES APRIL SHOWS

March 23, 2017

“Re-Generation: About Nature” “Re-Generation: About Nature”

Many dynamic nature inspired artistic creations will be on display for your enjoyment during the month of April. You are invited to the April Show Opening, April 4, 2017, at the Cedar Key Arts Center , Upstairs Art Gallery, from 5 - 7 pm.

The Main Gallery hosts the group exhibition, “Re-Generation: About Nature”. Featuring the work of fourteen artists, current students and recent

alumni from University of Florida’s School of Art and Art History Masters of Fine Arts program, explore the idea of nature. Some of the artists interpret the idea of nature by examining the ecologies of humans, plants, animals and the land. Others look within, inviting the audience to reflect upon our relationships with others and ourselves. The media on display are varied: drawing, painting, sculpture, video, photography, and ceramics. The participating artists are Ariel Bowman, David Kaleb Foshee, Annemarie Poyo Furlong, Setareh Ghoreishi, Jessi Hamilton, Logan Marconi, Sue Montoya, Ashley Ortiz-Diaz, Peter Palfi, Robert Perez, Carin Sankus, Kailey Shea Smith, Stephanie Wilhelm, and Ernie Williams.

“Re-Generation: About Nature” opens at the Cedar Key Arts Center on Saturday, April 4th and runs through May 6, 2017.

Cedar Key Artist-in-Residence Show Featuring Daniel Gottsegen, Vermont Cedar Key Artist-in-Residence Show Featuring Daniel Gottsegen, Vermont

The Member’s Gallery exhibit includes seven of the paintings from Daniel Gottsegen’s short stay on Seahorse Key as the Cedar Key Artist-in-Residence recipient for 2017. The exhibit also contains examples of some work from his residency in Lower Corris, Wales. Daniel shares, “The environment was powerfully different from Seahorse Key in many ways. My working process was similar though, and though I often make very large paintings in my studio at home, the demands of traveling with my work invited me to make a series of quite small paintings in both places, trying to capture an essence of form, color and light.”

The gallery at Cedar Key Art Center is open daily from 10AM to 5PM.

About Cedar Key Arts Center

The Cedar Key Arts Center is a Tax Exempt 501 (c) organization established in 1994 with the understanding that creativity is inherent and vital to the development of humanity. Our purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts, to promote and encourage the arts in our community, to provide, administer and coordinate facilities for the arts, and to promote and provide educational programs in the arts.