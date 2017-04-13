LOCAL WRITE ROQUEMORE WINS COMPETITION

LOCAL WRITER WINS

STATE COMPETITION

April 12, 2017

Susan Roquemore, Cedar Key writer, has placed first in the short story category for the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs-Florida creative writing contest for the year 2016. Her short story entitled “An Unholy Baptism” is a humorous look at a not-so-funny hiking experience in the north Florida woods. She and her hiking buddy Joan Hobson (Clermont, Florida) were mapping sections of the Florida Trail when they met an unexpected challenge crossing Econfina Creek.

Susan’s story will now travel to Wisconsin where it is entered in the national competition for the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs.

Susan is the author of books of local color chronicling her years as a feature writer for the Cedar Key Beacon (1988-1993): “Water under the Number Four Bridge" and “Turn Left at the Big Osprey Nest.” Both books are available at the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce, the Cedar Key Historical Society, and from members of the Cedar Key Woman’s Club. Proceeds from sales of the books go to the organization selling the books to benefit Cedar Key and Cedar Keyans.

