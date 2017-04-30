2018 OFCA CALL TO ARTISTS

CALL TO ARTISTS

2018 OLD FLORIDA

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

DESIGN CONTEST

THEME : What Floats Your Boat?

April 30, 2017

Boats have always been an integral part of life in Cedar Key. Whether used for clamming, oystering, sport fishing, sailing the outer island, or kayaking through the mangroves, boats an important feature of our island community. Share your take on boats in the 2018 Festival Design Contest.

The winning artwork will be featured on t-shirts, posters, postcards, and other promotional materials for the 54th Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key. In addition to waived application and booth fees, the winning artist will be featured in news releases, on social media and on our website.

Submit Digital Entries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Max of 2 entries/artist.

Deadline Aug 1, 2017

More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com

******