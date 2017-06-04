CKAC ARTIST OF THE MONTH JUNE 2017

Judi Cain is The Cedar Keyhole’s June Artist of the Month. Judi is principally an acrylic painter but she uses her creativity to produce works of art in diverse mediums. She is a gifted portrait artist and has produced a wide array of indigenous bird paintings as well. Judi’s art was chosen to be featured on all publicity, including t-shirts and posters, for the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key’s annual fine arts festival.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is a 23 artist co-op which has been a working enterprise for 48 years. It is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, an island in the Gulf of Mexico, with a rich history in the arts and renowned for its old Florida ambiance, abundant wildlife, and gorgeous scenery. The gallery is open seven days a week year round from 10 am to 5 pm.