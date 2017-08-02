CEDAR KEYHOLE ARTIST OF THE MONTH AUGUST 2017

The August Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Richard Levine. Richard is an exceptionally talented and skilled wood turner who uses indigenous woods to create bowls, platters, goblets, urns and pens. He uses the natural grains and faults in the wood to great advantage, making all of his works virtually one-of-a-kind. Elm, southern maple, dogwood, camphor, cedar and sycamore are some of the woods which Richard utilizes in his craft. Additionally, he will make inclusions filled with semi-precious stone, carve designs or even create decorative holes in his works, making each piece unique.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is an artist co-op which has been in business in Cedar Key for 48 years, providing a venue for scores of regional artists to exhibit and sell their art. The Keyhole is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, a community famous for its dedication to the arts and its thriving eco-tourism. The Keyhole is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm, closing its doors only on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.