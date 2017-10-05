CEDAR KEYHOLE ARTIST OF THE MONTH FINROCK 2017 OCTOBER

GARY FINROCK,

CEDAR KEYHOLE

ARTIST OF THE MONTH

October 5, 2017

The October Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Gary Finfrock. Gary is a potter who creates functional pieces distinguished by their bi-color glazes. Aside from bowls, plates, platters, cups, mugs and casseroles, Gary makes a number of very interesting and unusual items which are used in the kitchen. There is a microwave bacon cooker, a microwave grill, berry bowls, garlic keepers, and honey pots. All have Gary’s distinctive glazes in blues, greens, lilac, yellow, tan, and turquoise. Most of his work are wheel thrown, but many pieces are created by the slab method. All of the pieces are oven and microwave safe.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is an artist co-op which has been in business in Cedar Key for 48 years, providing a venue for scores of regional artists to exhibit and sell their art. The Keyhole is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, a community famous for its dedication to the arts and its thriving eco-tourism. The Keyhole is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm, closing its doors only on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.