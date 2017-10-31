CKAC FALL WORKSHOPS 2017

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

FALL WORKSHOPS ARE HERE

October 31, 2017

The Cedar Key Arts Center’s Fall Workshops are now open for registration. Everyone is welcome to attend, and you do not need to be a CKAC member. You may register at the Cedar Keyhole or by contacting the workshop instructor directly. For more information go to CedarKeyArtsCenter.org.

NOVEMBER WORKSHOPS INCLUDE:

Swarovski Crystal Beaded Bracelet with Joni Sielaff on Tuesday, November 7 from 10 am-2 pm. Make a lovely crystal star bracelet. Cost $20 for CKAC members ($25 for non members) plus $15 for supplies. Contact Joni at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register at Keyhole.

Pasty Paint Party with Darlene White on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Make a unique Paper Art Creation while enjoying socialization and light refreshments, provided by CKAC. Cost $20 for members, $25 for non members. Contact Darlene at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or register at Keyhole.

Colored Pencils, A Fine Art Medium with Anda Chance on Monday and Tuesday, November 13 and 14 from 9 am-4 pm. Participants will use elements of design and a few supplies to learn new skills and achieve fantastic results using colored pencils. Cost to include both days $180 for members ($185 for non members) plus supply fee of $50 or less. Register at Keyhole or with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Register today to come and enjoy creating together!

