OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION

OF THE ARTS IN CEDAR KEY

OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

October 29, 2017

Please help the Cedar Key Arts Center and Cedar Key community by voting for the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in ArtFairCalendar.com's annual survey.

Last year the event was named one of the Top Ten Art Fairs in America. Being on this list helps attract top artists and art enthusiasts to our annual Spring Arts Festival which in turn helps participating non-profit groups and local businesses in addition to the Cedar Key Arts Center, which serves as the Coordinating Sponsor.

Voting only takes a couple of minutes. Deadline Nov 9, so vote now at: 2017BestArtFairSurvey

The 2018 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts is planned for March 24 & 25. For information go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (or 352-543-5400).