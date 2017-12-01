CKAC DECEMBER WORKSHOPS 2017

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER WORKSHOPS

DECEMBER 2017

November 30, 2017

Register NOW at the Cedar Keyhole or with artist instructor.

**New workshop added and one rescheduled for spring.

December 2, Saturday, 9-noon, MINI HOLIDAY WORKSHOPS Join several instructors (Bunny Hand, Carol Pattillo, Joan Selby, Nancy Hanson, Donna Bushnell, Patty Jett,) to complete small holiday projects. All supplies provided. We will have cocoa and drinks, so please bring a plate of goodies to share. FREE!

December 5, Tuesday,12-4pm, BASE METAL ETCHING BRACELETS with Sue Heine

Use copper, brass or nickel silver blanks to make 1" or 2" cuff bracelets with chemical etching. You can draw your own or use rubber stamps for designs. Cost $50 for members, $55 for non-members which includes supplies to make two bracelets. Minimum 3 students, maximum 8, any level. Contact Sue at

**USING MUSIC TO ENHANCE CREATIVITY PAINT PARTY with Nancy Hanson

This will be rescheduled to a date in the Spring.

December 11, Monday (10-1),12 Tuesday, (10-12), and 14 Thursday, (10-11), MOSAIC STEPPING STONES with Dave Trehane.

Art work using mosaic tiles is one of the oldest enduring means of artistic expression. In this class you will design and create your own permanent mosaic stepping stone using cut glass, marbles and tiles. Day 1 Design and placement, Day 2 grouting, Day 3 clean up and sealing. Cost $20 (for members) $25 for non-member plus $5 for supplies. 12 student maximum at any level. Deadline: December 1. Contact Dave at 304-481-0789.

**Thursday, December 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m, CARD MAKING “PAINT PARTY” with Betsy Thurston

Participants will cut, stamp, assemble, embellish, and create unique cards with all supplies and materials provided by the instructor. Cost $22 for members, $27 non-members. Minimum 5 participants. Deadline to register Dec. 22. Light refreshments provided by CKAC. Call Betsy at 352-681-1461 or register at Keyhole.

CHILDREN’S ART BENEFIT DINNER: Tickets go on sale this week for the Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, Raffle, Silent Auction on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Be sure to get your tickets early! You can purchase them at the Keyhole or at the post office on Saturday mornings. Still only $25 for a great meal, fun companionship and a little friendly competition for the auctioned art. Plus you will be supporting a great cause for the children of Cedar Key!

A few select art items, valued at $50 or more, are still needed for the Silent Auction. Contact Joyce DeHaan at or leave in the CKAC office with name, address and value of item.

OPEN GALLERY SHOW: All community artists are welcome to submit their newest creations that embody a SPLASH theme. Bring your pieces to the Upstairs Art Galleries January 4 and fill out the registration paperwork, then come to the opening reception.

Free Art Opening for the invitational “SPLASH” and William Dummitt Shows

OPENING RECEPTION: January 6th, 2018, 5:00pm - 7:00pm.

