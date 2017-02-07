TRENTON QUILT FESTIVAL 2018

TRENTON’S TWELFTH ANNUAL

SUWANNEE VALLEY QUILT FESTIVAL

MARCH 17, 2018, 9 AM - 4 PM

2018 TRENTON QUILT FESTIVAL ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY

December 7, 2017

Trenton, Florida - Planning for Trenton’s Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival for 2018 has started. This year the festival will be on Saturday, March 17th - St. Patrick’s Day. Celebrating the traditional Irish holiday will bring even more fun and excitement for visitors.

Promotional materials this year feature shamrocks, the color green, and the Florida Quilt Trail block of Best Drugs, a local Trenton business. “We select a different local quilt trail block each year to spotlight in festival advertising,” says Diane Clifton, a volunteer involved in festival publicity. “Best Drugs has been a long-time supporter of the festival, allowing us to place quilts inside their business and holding special sales on festival day.” Shamrocks appear on posters, flyers and rack cards. “I saw many images of clover, some with three leaves and others with four. So, I checked to see if it mattered which one we should use, and learned that shamrocks have three leaves,” said Diane.

Stephanie Metts, Quilt Coordinator, is planning an exciting line up of quilting participants that includes familiar faces and new sewing arts exhibitors. Fiber Arts and Fiber Muses will again populate Trenton’s historic Depot with whimsical, amusing works. The “Anything Goes” quilting class led by Lyn White will be presenting works from their “Hopetown (An Island Adventure}” challenge. The classes’ elephant quilts were hits of the 2017 festival.

Stephanie has lined up a new group, “Needle and Eye,” to present “green” challenge quilts. Mary Kerr, renowned quilt appraiser, lecturer and author, expects to be on hand at the Florida Quilt Museum to conduct gallery walks of her “A Quilted Memory” exhibit and to sign books. Cecilia Reed of “Pat’s Sacks of Titusville” will share her expertise in feed sack quilting. She has a collection of 18,000 two-inch feed sack swathes that originated with her mother’s collection.

Pat Watson, the festival’s Crafts Coordinator, has already received about a dozen registrations with more in progress. Ann Ferguson, Antiques Coordinator, is seeking vendors and working to develop new festival sponsors.

The Florida Quilt Museum continues its “Way Down Upon the Suwannee River” Challenge with entries due January 31, 2018. These will be displayed at the Museum during the Festival. The ongoing raffle benefiting the museum continues through the Festival. The 53” by 58” pictorial quilt features a fall scene of a buck and doe gazing at the viewer as they stand by a stream, with the view observed through a windowpane design. The Challenge Awards will be announced at the Festival. The raffle winner will be announced after the Festival. Tickets are $1 each.

Each year community sponsors and volunteers provide invaluable resources in support of the festival, but more help is needed. Coordinators and Board members provide important contributions before the day of the festival arrives. If you are interested in joining the corps of festival volunteers, call Pat Watson (352 494-9913).

The twelfth annual Trenton’s Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival, Florida’s only outdoor quilt show and sale, will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the picturesque town of Trenton, Florida. Located in north central Florida just 20 miles west of Gainesville, Trenton will be festooned with quilts flying from shops, businesses and government buildings up and down Main Street and beyond.

The annual event is sponsored by the City of Trenton, Gilchrist County’s Tourist Development Council, the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe, plus other businesses and individuals from the tri-county area.

For more information about the festival, visit us on Facebook, go to the Festival website www.TrentonQuiltFestival.com, or contact the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe, (352) 463-3842.

