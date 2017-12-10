CKAC GALLERY OPENING 6 JANUARY 2018

Cedar Key Arts Center

457 Second Street

Cedar Key, FL 32625

FREE ART OPENING FOR THE “SPLASH” AND WILLIAM DUMMITT SHOWS

December 10, 2017

OPENING RECEPTION:

January 6th, 2018, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free. All invited.

Appetizers, drinks and conversation available to all.

Come share a little time with the art community of Cedar Key as we enjoy all the art produced by our community for the first Open Art Show of the year. This year the theme is “SPLASH.”

It is fun to see what people create that demonstrates their personal interpretation of the theme. We’ve heard from some community artists that they have been inspired by the visual concepts that ‘SPLASH” has conjured up for them. Multi-media pieces and a full range of visual experiences are to be expected. Come check out the fun!

Be sure to check out the Member’s Gallery featuring our friend and Cedar Key Arts Center, Life Member William Dummitt. A lifelong nature photographer, Bill retired from a career in pharmaceutical science in 2013. At that time Bill retired to Cedar Key, in large part because it is a photographer’s paradise. His specialties include birds, Grand Canyon, Alaska, and the Everglades.

The Cedar Key Arts Center is a Tax Exempt 501 (c) organization established in 1994 with the understanding that creativity is inherent and vital to the development of humanity. Our purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts, promote and encourage the arts in our community, to provide, administer, and coordinate facilities for the arts, and to promote and provide educational programs in the arts.