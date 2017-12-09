CEDAR KEYHOLE ARTIST OF THE MONTH 2017 DECEMBER

HENRY CISNEROS,

CEDAR KEYHOLE

ARTIST OF THE MONTH

December 8, 2017

The December Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Henry Cisneros. Henry is a new artist to the Keyhole. He creates all manner of objects, people, and creatures using motorcycle parts. Just a few of his whimsical creations include dogs, cats, cars, crocodiles, Star Wars characters, bicycles and more. If you can imagine it, Henry has created it.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is an artist co-op which has been in business in Cedar Key for 48 years, providing a venue for scores of regional artists to exhibit and sell their art. The Keyhole is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, a community famous for its dedication to the arts and its thriving eco-tourism. The Keyhole is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm, closing its doors only on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.