CKAC WORKSHOPS 2018

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

WORKSHOPS 2018

December 15, 2017

Register at Keyhole or contact instructor directly.

**Notice new dates or times.

January 11 and 12, Thursday and Friday, 9-4

JOURNEY THROUGH THE LAYERS OF ACRYLIC PAINTING

WITH JANE SLIVKA

In a casual, charismatic, and easy to follow fashion, Jane will challenge you to complete two paintings daily by showing you how to capture the same freedom, energy, and spirit seen in her lively and acclaimed paintings. Cost: $110 per member, $115 non-member, includes both days. Minimum 5, maximum 20 students of any level. Deadline January 4. Contact Jane at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

January 16, Tuesday, 10-4

MELON BASKET WITH MARCELLA BAMFORD

Weave your very own melon basket under the expert leadership of Marcella. All basket materials will be supplied, but a list of additional tools will be provided to participants (all common things around the house). Cost $15 members, $20 non-members, plus $18 supply fee. Maximum number 8 students. Register at Keyhole or contact Marcella at 352-221-5750.

**January 19, Friday, 6:30-8:30 pm

MISTY MORN PAINT PARTY WITH SANDI ALLEN

An introduction to watercolor painting using a very limited palette, mostly one color. You will complete a 5x7 watercolor. All supplies will be furnished, but you may bring your own brushes if you have them. The class fee is $20 for a fun evening, $25 for non-members. Light refreshments will be provided by CKAC. Contact Sandra at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

February 6, 7 and 8, Tuesday-Thursday, 10-1

ACRYLIC PAINTING FUN WITH CARROLL SWAYZE

Learn the techniques of acrylic painting using large brushes, free strokes, back painting, color mixing, layering, and lots of color to create three paintings ready for framing: sea turtle, tropical fish, ghost crab. Cost: $200 for members, $205 non-members, for all three days, plus $50 supply fee. Minimum-6, maximum 20 at any level. Deadline: January 23. Contact Carroll at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

** February 8, Thursday, 6:30-8:30 pm

USING MUSIC TO ENHANCE CREATIVITY PAINT PARTY

with Nancy Hanson-

This will be a fun evening of exploring how music affects and enhances our creative expression. We will focus on non-objective art (a picture created with lines, colors and shapes) as we experience different musical pieces. We will have a fun relaxed time and produce at least 3 different pieces of art while listening and responding to a variety of music. Suitable for all levels. All supplies will be provided. Cost $20 members, $25 non-members. Light refreshments will be provided by CKAC. Register at Keyhole or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

February 10, Saturday, 10-1

GYOTAKU (FISH PRINTING) WITH SANDI JACKSON

Sandi will teach the Japanese technique of Gyotaku known as “fish rubbing.” As a member of The Nature Printing Society, she has studied under world-renowned Gyotaku Masters. Students will learn the history of this art, how to prepare the fish, how to blend colors on the fish, and how to select the correct paper or fabric for their fish rubbing. The process involves applying oil based inks directly to the fish then natural fiber paper or fabric is placed on top of the fish and rubbed. Various techniques and bold colors are used to transform this traditional process into a unique fish print for each participant to take home. Students are also welcome to bring their own tee shirts (light colors in cotton or cotton blends are best). Wear old clothes and bring an apron. Minimum 6. Contact Sandi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . $45 workshop fee for members, $50 non-members. Additional $10 for supplies (including the fish).

February 12, Monday, 9-5

FABRIC BEADS WITH LOIS BENNINGHOFF

AND CONNIE NELSON

We will use fabric, floss, ribbons, and other embellishments, as well as paper clay, and art paper to create a variety of “beads” to assemble into necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Cost $45 for members, $50 for non-members, plus $5 for supplies. Minimum number 4, maximum 10. Contact Lois at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

February 15, Thursday, 10-12

SPARKLING WATER WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP

WITH SANDI ALLEN

Learn a simple technique to paint glistening water. You will learn other watercolor tips and tricks as well. This workshop is for the beginner, as well as those who have had experience with the medium. All supplies will be furnished, but you may bring your own brushes if you have them. The class fee is $35 for CKAC members, $40 for non-members. Contact Sandra at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

February 27, Tuesday, 2-5 pm

BRACELETS AND MORE JEWELRY MAKING

WITH MARIE LEWIS

Participants will be able to make bracelets and earrings in copper or silver using my supplies or students may modify or use components from old jewelry. Cost $40 per member (plus $5 non-member) plus supply fee of $10. Minimum 2 students, maximum 8 students. Contact Marie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Deadline: February 20.

March 6,7and 8, Tuesday-Thursday, 10-1

ACRYLICS AS WATERCOLORS WITH CARROLL SWAYZE

Learn techniques of using acrylics as watercolors as Artist Carroll Swayze teaches you how to paint the way she paints and will help students draw detailed designs on paper with ink. Then she will teach how to mix colorful acrylics with water for pigment washes and using acrylics to create incredible tropical artwork ready for hanging. Cost $200 for members, $205 non-members, for three days instruction, plus $50 for supplies. Minimum number: 6, maximum 20 at any level. Deadline: February 20. Contact Carroll at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Saturday, March 10, 10 am - 3 pm

SILK DYEING WITH VIRGINIA STEVENSON

Make a unique and lovely painted silk banner by stretching silk, then waxing and painting. Cost $75 for members, $80 non-members; this includes all supplies except silk which you purchase by the piece. Minimum number of students 4, maximum 8. Deadline for registering March 1. Register at Keyhole.

OPEN STUDIO:

BRING YOUR PROJECT AND

LEAVE IT SET UP IN CKAC FOR SEVERAL DAYS

Enjoy doing art with friends old and new! January 29, 30, 31; February 19,20, 21; March 29, 30, 31; April 12, 13, 14

Keep an eye out for additions to the schedule, including Miniature Gardens with Joan Selby, etched copper beads with Sue Heine, Beaded bracelet with Joni Seilaff, etc