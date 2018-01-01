MUSIC IN THE PARK HIGH SPRINGS

HIGH SPRINGS

MUSIC IN THE PARK

2018 SEASON KICKOFF

January 1, 2018

HIGH SPRINGS, FL – The 2018 Season Kickoff Event - Sunday, January 21st from 2pm to 4pm The High Springs Community Center & Museum will host acoustic artists: Jacob Johnson and Elio Piedra.

Jacob Johnson - Guitar Virtuoso www.JacobJohnsontunes.com

on his Florida Tour:

Part virtuoso and part storyteller, you might say that Jacob Johnson does with a guitar what Gene Kelly did with dance. Although his songwriting has won awards and his guitar-playing has put him on stage with Tommy Emmanuel and Phil Keaggy, his ability as an entertainer is what has won fans throughout. He refers to himself as "a ham that just wants to be on stage" but he’s much more than that. Jacob is an amazingly talented guitarist and songwriter, which, combined with a bit of a personality, makes for a wildly impressive stage performance.

Elio Piedra - Award Winning Latin Percussionist ( www.eliopiedra.com

Drummer and founder for the internationally acclaimed group: Elio’s Quartet; Two Times Award Winner of the Cuban International Jazz Festival, Award Winner at Global Music Award. Two times Award Winner at The Akademia Award. Elio has created the Afro-Cuban Ensemble at University of Florida and keeps developing his career as a clinician, touring, artist and educator.

This event is produced by the High Springs Music in the Park Series (Fb), “Bringing exceptional Talent to Downtown High Springs”. (www.HighSpringsMusicinthePark.com)

The event is free and open to the general public thanks to its sponsors: Visit Gainesville / Alachua County, the High Springs CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) and the City of High Springs.

“Funded in part by Visit Gainesville/Alachua County & the High Springs CRA”

*****