2018 OFCA WINS

OLD FLORIDA

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS…

ONE OF TOP TEN

December 18, 2017

The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts was just named one of the Top 10 Juried Art Fairs in America in 2017. This is the second year in a row that the Cedar Key Spring Arts Festival has received this recognition in the ArtFairCalendar.com annual survey and the third time in the last four years that the event has received national recognition. The festival was also listed on of the Top 5 Small Town Art Shows.

The 2018 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts is planned for March 24 and 25, so mark your calendars, and help us welcome 120 top artists and craftsman who have recently be invited to join us in 2018.