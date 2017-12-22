The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 Festival Design Contest based on the theme “What Float’s Your Boat?” The Design Contest panel had over 40 pieces of artwork from 28 different artists to choose from and the selection of a winner was difficult. In fact, after several rounds of voting, the competition ended in a tie. Congratulations to winners Clint Eagar, Santa Rosa Beach, FL for his entry “Floating” and Miriam Novack, Gainesville, FL, for her entry “Float My Boat.”
Thanks to all of the artists who entered the 2018 Design Contest competition. We are also excited to announce that the Cedar Key Arts Center has decided to host an Exhibit entitled “What Floats Your Boat” during the months of March and April to thank participating artists. Design artwork will be on display for all to enjoy during the 2018 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts planned for March 24 & 25. For more information go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com.
**********