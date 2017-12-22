2018 OFCA DESIGN WINNERS

2018 OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

DESIGN CONTEST WINNERS SELECTED

December 22, 2017

The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 Festival Design Contest based on the theme “What Float’s Your Boat?” The Design Contest panel had over 40 pieces of artwork from 28 different artists to choose from and the selection of a winner was difficult. In fact, after several rounds of voting, the competition ended in a tie. Congratulations to winners Clint Eagar, Santa Rosa Beach, FL for his entry “Floating” and Miriam Novack, Gainesville, FL, for her entry “Float My Boat.”

Floating by Clint Eager

www.ClintEagarDesign.com

Artwork will be featured on various festival promotions including posters, postcards, t-shirts, print ads, and electronically on the website, in emails and through social networking. Both artists receive an invitation to the festival with application & booth fees waived.

Float My Boat by Miriam Novak

www.MNovack.com

Thanks to all of the artists who entered the 2018 Design Contest competition. We are also excited to announce that the Cedar Key Arts Center has decided to host an Exhibit entitled “What Floats Your Boat” during the months of March and April to thank participating artists. Design artwork will be on display for all to enjoy during the 2018 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts planned for March 24 & 25. For more information go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com.

**********