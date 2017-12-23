FLORIDA QUILT MUSEUM CLASSES

CLASSES AND EVENTS FOR JANUARY 2018

December 23, 2017

The Florida Quit Museum, home to The Florida Quilt Trail and Trenton’s Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival, announces the January 2018 Class and Event Schedule. The Florida Quilt Museum is dedicated to preserving and displaying Florida’s quilting heritage, and fulfils its mission in part through education and skill enhancement for crafters of all levels. Reservations are required for all classes. A sewing machine is also required for most classes. For more information on individual projects, kits and supply requirements or to reserve your spot, please call 352-463-3842. Classes are held in the Historic Ice House. 509 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Anything Goes with Lyn*:

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $25.00

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Anything Goes with Lyn*:

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $25.00

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Anything Goes with Lyn*:

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $25.00

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Anything Goes with Lyn*:

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $25.00

*Lyn White’s Class is Open Instruction and encourages you to create at your own pace, but with a little help from expert Lyn to start or complete and fabric project!

Saturday, January 20 ,2018

Florida Quilt Study Group

Florida Quilt Museum

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: Free

Renowned quilt expert Kathy Cray will lead the session, if you quilt, collect needlework, study fabrics or just love antique quilts and the hands that made them, then The Florida Quilt Study Group is for you! The last gathering, held in November of 2017, featured over 30 vintage quilts. Participants are encouraged to bring with them one antique quilt, quilt top, individual block or textile of their own choosing to share with the group. If you do not have an item to share, please do not let that stop you from attending this study group, as all are welcomed!

The group will break for lunch and dine “Dutch” at the Suwannee Rose Café.

Please contact Kathy Cray at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 802-380-1322 to RSVP or if you have any questions.

Friday, January 26,2018

Beginning Fabric Collage Class

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $20.00

Kit: $35.00

Learn from Artist-in-Residence Joyce-Marie the art of Fabric College to embellish your quilts with stunning applique and other imaginative items as she shares her well-honed techniques and tricks for success every time!

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR THE 2018 TRENTON’S SUWANNEE VALLEY QUILT FESTIVAL!

Saturday, March 17, 2018