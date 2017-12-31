CKAC WORKSHOPS 2018 REMINDER

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY EVENTS

December 31, 2017

CHILDREN’S ART BENEFIT DINNER, RAFFLE, AND SILENT AUCTION

Thursday, January 25th, 5:30 pm

Join us for a fun-filled evening of fabulous food by Peter Stefani, music by Shade Tree (Bunny Hand and friends), a review of the 2017 Summer Children’s Art Program by Patty Jett, some friendly competition in the Silent Auction, some luck in the raffle and mostly some great camaraderie for a very worthwhile cause, Art Experiences for Cedar Key Children and Teens. Tickets are only $25 and are available at the Keyhole anytime or Post Office on Saturday mornings.

GALLERY OPENING

January 6, 5-7 pm Reception

Splash, an Open Community Show, prizes to be awarded

at Opening Reception

Bill Dummitt in the Members Gallery

JANUARY CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER WORKSHOPS 2018

