CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER JANUARY EVENTS
YOU ARE INVITED TO ATTEND
December 31, 2017
CHILDREN’S ART BENEFIT DINNER, RAFFLE, AND SILENT AUCTION
Thursday, January 25th, 5:30 pm
Join us for a fun-filled evening of fabulous food by Peter Stefani, music by Shade Tree (Bunny Hand and friends), a review of the 2017 Summer Children’s Art Program by Patty Jett, some friendly competition in the Silent Auction, some luck in the raffle and mostly some great camaraderie for a very worthwhile cause, Art Experiences for Cedar Key Children and Teens. Tickets are only $25 and are available at the Keyhole anytime or Post Office on Saturday mornings.
GALLERY OPENING
January 6, 5-7 pm Reception
Splash, an Open Community Show, prizes to be awarded
at Opening Reception
Bill Dummitt in the Members Gallery
JANUARY CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER WORKSHOPS 2018
