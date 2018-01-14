CKAC GALLERY OPENING SPLASH WINNERS

CEDAR KEY ART CENTER

OPEN SHOW “SPLASH” WINNERS

January 11, 2018

Pictured left to right: Anne Lindgren, Gallery Co-chair; Ann Kamzelski, 1st Place; Mike Leiner,

3rd Place; Lois Benninghoff, 2nd Place; Patti Jett, Honorable Mention; Robin Gillies, Gallery

Co-chair; Peggy Herrick, Judge; Nancy Hanson, Honorable Mention; Bev Ringenberg, Honorable Mention.

The Cedar Key Arts Center first Gallery Show of 2018 was an Open Show, meaning it was open to all artists to submit art work that envisioned the theme of “SPLASH”. Judge Peggy Herrick did a blind judging and chose the six winners pictured. First through third place winners received ribbons and a portion of the total entrance fees. Honorable Mentions received a ribbon.

Bill Dummitt is featured in the Member’s Gallery with his fantastic Nature Photography. Both shows will be displayed for the entire month and may be seen any day between 10 am and 5 pm with entry through the Keyhole.

Next month’s Gallery Show at CKAC will also be an Open Show with the theme, PASSION, in honor of Valentine’s Day. Ribbons and cash awards will be given to the winners of this show. Check the CKAC website for more information about entering your piece in this show.

Ann Kamzelski with her First Place photo, Splase of Rose.

