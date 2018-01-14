The Cedar Key Arts Center first Gallery Show of 2018 was an Open Show, meaning it was open to all artists to submit art work that envisioned the theme of “SPLASH”. Judge Peggy Herrick did a blind judging and chose the six winners pictured. First through third place winners received ribbons and a portion of the total entrance fees. Honorable Mentions received a ribbon.
Bill Dummitt is featured in the Member’s Gallery with his fantastic Nature Photography. Both shows will be displayed for the entire month and may be seen any day between 10 am and 5 pm with entry through the Keyhole.
Next month’s Gallery Show at CKAC will also be an Open Show with the theme, PASSION, in honor of Valentine’s Day. Ribbons and cash awards will be given to the winners of this show. Check the CKAC website for more information about entering your piece in this show.