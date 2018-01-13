The much-anticipated Cedar Key Arts Center event, Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher, will be here soon! Do reserve your spot and save the date.
The event is tri-faceted. First, Mr. Butcher will sign books and lecture / ’talk at the Cedar Key Community Center in Cedar key. Second, Mr. Butcher will attend a reception in his honor at the Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery where his work will be exhibited. Third, the Exhibition dates are March 3 until April 30, 2018. All events are free and open to the public. Registration is required, however, for Mr. Butcher’ lecture / talk.
Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this event do not necessarily represent those of thee Florida Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
