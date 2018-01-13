CLYDE BUTCHER EVENT MARCH 3, 2018

ICONIC PHOTOGRAPHER CLYDE BUTCHER EXHIBIT IN CEDAR KEY…SAVE THE DATE!

January 14, 2018

The much-anticipated Cedar Key Arts Center event, Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher, will be here soon! Do reserve your spot and save the date.

The event is tri-faceted. First, Mr. Butcher will sign books and lecture / ’talk at the Cedar Key Community Center in Cedar key. Second, Mr. Butcher will attend a reception in his honor at the Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery where his work will be exhibited. Third, the Exhibition dates are March 3 until April 30, 2018. All events are free and open to the public. Registration is required, however, for Mr. Butcher’ lecture / talk.

LECTURE/TALK

Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Lecture / Talk

WHEN?

Saturday, March 3, 2018

1:30 pm Book Signing

2 pm Lecture /Talk

3 pm Book Signing

WHERE?

Cedar Key Community Center

809 Sixth Street

Cedar Key, Florida 32625

REGISTRATION A NECESSITY!

As space is limited, registration for this event, though free, is necessary.

Tickets may be ordered through Eventbrite soon.

Expect more information soon.

RECEPTION

Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Reception

WHEN?

Saturday, Ma rch 3, 2018, 5 to 7 pm

WHERE?

Cedar Key Arts Center

457 Second Street

Cedar Key, Florida 32625

(352) 543-5801

EXHIBIT

Florida's Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher

WHEN?

Saturday, March 3 through Aprril 30, 2018

WHERE?

Cedar Key Arts Center

457 Second Street

Cedar Key, Florida 32625

(352) 543-5801

Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this event do not necessarily represent those of thee Florida Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

