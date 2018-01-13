Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CLYDE BUTCHER EVENT MARCH 3, 2018

Details
 ICONIC PHOTOGRAPHER CLYDE BUTCHER EXHIBIT IN CEDAR KEY…SAVE THE DATE!
January 14, 2018

The much-anticipated Cedar Key Arts Center event, Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher, will be here soon!  Do reserve your spot and save the date.

2017 AUG 28 Clyde PIC W BO CAM 

The event is tri-faceted.  First, Mr. Butcher will sign books and lecture / ’talk at the Cedar Key Community Center in Cedar key.  Second, Mr. Butcher will attend a reception in his honor at the Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery where his work will be exhibited.  Third, the Exhibition dates are March 3 until April 30, 2018.  All events are free and open to the public.   Registration is required, however, for Mr. Butcher’ lecture / talk.

 
LECTURE/TALK
 
Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Lecture / Talkmoonrise OK
 
WHEN?
Saturday, March 3, 2018
1:30 pm Book Signing
2 pm Lecture /Talk
3 pm Book Signing
 
WHERE?
Cedar Key Community Center
809 Sixth Street
Cedar Key, Florida 32625
 
REGISTRATION A NECESSITY!
As space is limited, registration for this event, though free, is necessary. 
Tickets may be ordered through Eventbrite soon. 
Expect more information soon.
 
RECEPTION  
 Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Reception
 
WHEN?
Saturday, March 3, 2018,  5 to 7 pm
 
WHERE?
Cedar Key Arts Center
457 Second Street
Cedar Key, Florida  32625
(352) 543-5801
 
EXHIBIT
Florida’s Wild Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Reception
 
WHEN?
Saturday, March 3 through Aprril 30, 2018
 
WHERE?
Cedar Key Arts Center
457 Second Street
Cedar Key, Florida  32625
(352) 543-5801

LOGO FHC

 

 

Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this event do not necessarily   represent those of thee Florida Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.  

 

  *****