1842 DAILY GRIND

BRINGS SECOND STREET

NEEDED, APPRECIATED ATMOSPHERE

December 20, 2016

Terry Williams and Martin Kemp, fine new additions to Cedar Key community, have begun a lovely, what we hope will be a lasting, tradition of music, food, good company, and drink, on Saturday evenings, inside and outside their establishment, 1842 Daily Grind, located on State Road 24 and Second Street in the heart of downtown Cedar Key.

This past Saturday local realtor and musician JD McCormick played Christmas carols among exquisitely decorated, perfectly lighted seating areas and beautifully festooned doorways and benches.

The menu is extraordinary and defies an adequate description in this space. Suffice it to say: everything is delicious; coffee choices bound; breakfast includes the best oatmeal ever; lunch sandwiches and soups are taste treats ... and more…so much more.

Williams and Kemp are the same two men who, on the morning after Hurricane Hermine inundated their newly established shop, served coffee, bagels, and all else on hand to a distressed Cedar Key…all for free.