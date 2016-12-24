YOGA IN CEDAR KEY
DECEMBER - JANUARY
December 24, 2016
Temporary Location:
Cedar Key Arts Center New Addition
Enter through the second floor back door of Arts Center.
Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 am
Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)
CDs and instructor assisted once a week
Some experience necessary
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 am
Gentle Yoga (Level 1)
CDs and instructor assisted when possible
Fridays
Community Practice
(Levels 1 and 2 depending upon participants present)
CDs or /and instructor assisted
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION
5 - 6 pm Tuesdays
Includes sitting and walking meditation practice
******