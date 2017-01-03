SVP TALENT SHOW 2016

SVP ANNOUNCES

TRI-COUNTY TALENT SHOW

January 3, 2017

The Tri-County area is full of future stars, and Saturday, January 7 will be your chance to see them before they make it big! We have singers, dancers, martial artists, comedians, and more …. all set to take you “Back to The Eighties.” Talented artists both young and old will vie for the prize money and the title of Tri-County’s Most Talented of 2016.

The show starts at 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 7, at the Chief Theater, 25 E. Park Avenue in Chiefland. Tickets are $7 per person. Call Becky Gill at 352-443-9096 to get your ticket in advance. Only 100 seats available so, get your tickets now!

