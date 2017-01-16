CKAC OFCA SALES

2017 OLD FLORIDA

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

T-SHIRTS, POSTERS ON SALE

January 14, 2017

The Spring Arts Festival Commemorative t-shirts and posters are now available at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op at 457 2nd Street in Cedar Key. The Spring Arts Festival Commemorative t-shirts and posters are now available at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op at 457 2nd Street in Cedar Key.

The 2017 Design Contest winning artwork, Water, by Judi Cain, is featured this year.

Posters are $5 (unsigned), $10 (signed). T-shirts are $20 and come in Men’s (Grey, M-XXL) and Women’s (Violet, S-XXXL) sizes. Show your support for the arts in Cedar Key and help us promote the event by getting your t-shirt and wearing it everywhere you go!

Picture: 2017 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Committee