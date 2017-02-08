WORDS ON POST OFFICE

Editor’s Note:

Cedar Key News apologizes for its tardiness;

this poem ought to have been published yesterday,

2/7/17, the “Tuesday” referred to below.

Words on the Reopening of the

Cedar Key Post Office

The first of September,

a night to remember.

They say Storm Hermine

was the worst there has been.

A torrent of water,

she gave us no quarter,

but the people's reaction

was to burst into action.

We all praised Chief Sandlin

for his part in the handlin',

but we lost our composure

at the Post Office closure.

However, congrats to Jason and his chugging van -

I'm his biggest fan -

and thank the good Lord

Stoney's not my landlord.

Now it's one sixty days

that we've been in a daze,

but here's an end to your hoping -

the counter's reopening ----Tuesday morning, with luck!

(Admiringly and affectionately dedicated to the memory of William Topaz McGonagall, 1825 – 1902, generally known as the worst poet in the history of the English language for his “most unintentionally amusing dramatic poetry”.)