CKAC OFCA 2017

OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

COMING UP

APRIL 8 and 9, 2017

March 13, 2017

With the 53rd Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key only five weeks away, we thought that you might be wondering why you should attend the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in Cedar Key in April. Over the next month we will share our Top 10 Reasons to Attend One of the Top 10 Art Fairs in America (2016 ArtFairCalendar.com Survey).

#10: QUALITY FINE ART AND CRAFTS Unlike many Florida arts and crafts events, the 120 artists invited to show their work at the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA) are selected by an experienced jury. Artwork includes traditional 2D paintings, prints, and photography in addition to 3D ceramic, glass, wood, metal, and mixed media sculpture. No mass produced items or country crafts at this event.

#9: LONG AND STORIED HISTORY In the mid-1800s the bustling port town of Cedar Key at the end of the first trans-Florida railroad boasted a population 3-4 times today's census. Time and tides have changed the economics and geography of Cedar Key but what remains in this special part of Old Florida is a resilient community dependent on aquaculture and tourism. Stop by the Historical Society or State Museum to make your trip even more interesting.

#8: ART-FILLED COMMUNITYEven before hosting one of Florida’s first arts festivals in 1964, Cedar Key had become a haven for artists inspired by its quiet natural beauty. Over the years the festival and Cedar Key’s reputation as a destination for artists and art enthusiasts continues to grow. Two local artist co-ops representing over 50 artists, as well as several artist studios, will be open festival weekend.

More next week. For more information about this free, smoke-free, and pet-friendly event go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or call 352-543-5400.