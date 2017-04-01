CKAC OFCA 2017 - REASON #1

OLD FLORIDA

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

COMING UP APRIL 8 and 9, 2017...

ONE MORE REASON TO TAKE PART

March 31, 2017

Continuing our countdown of the Top 10 Reasons to Attend the

Old Florida Celebration of the Arts - April 8th and 9th,

One of the Top 10 Art Fairs in America (2016 ArtFairCalendar.com Survey).

# 1. THE CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

The number one reason given for visiting the OFCA by both visitors and artists: the people! Cedar Key was challenged with extensive damage by Hurricane Hermine and, as they have done in the past when crisis hits the community, Cedar Key residents, friends and family responded with the energy, dedication and comradery that makes an outstanding community. Cedar Key is open for business again and it's a place you should visit, not just for the art or the food, not just for its natural beauty or long history, or because the OFCA is a free and pet-friendly event, but because of the people. The friendliness and hospitality of Cedar Key makes it the #1 reason to join us for the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts April 8 & 9 2017.

Join us at the 53rd Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key this weekend. Booths are open 10 am - 5 pm both days. Art Demonstrations are planned for 1 pm - 4 pm both afternoons. Enjoy live music, great food, and kids activities in beachfront City Park at this free, pet-friendly, smoke free event.

Thanks to our generous sponsors Levy County Tourism Bureau, Palm’s Medical Group, Romanza Festival of the Arts in St. Augustine May 5-14, and Tobacco Free Partnership of Levy County in addition to our Prize Award Sponsors, Island Hotel, Old Fenimore Mill, Nature Coast Realty and the Cedar Key Arts Center. More information at: www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or contact

352-543-5400

Helpful Information For All , Regarding

Parking Restrictions and Street Closures :

City Park Venue

12:00 noon, Friday – Cars should be removed from parking areas adjacent to the park on 2nd & A Street.

3:00 pm Friday – 2nd St from A to Depot will allow access for Park Vendor Set-up ONLY.

Second Street Venue

6:30 pm Friday – Cars should be removed from 2nd Street (Hwy 24 to A) by 6:30 pm. No parking on the section of B Street adjacent to the Island Hotel (Access for Island Hotel Guests Only)

7:00 pm Friday – 2nd St from Hwy 24 to A will be closed for Artist Set-up (Access to the Jiffy and Post office will remain open via the one-lane drive across from the Police Department throughout the weekend, although only short term parking will be allowed, and pedestrian access is recommended).

2nd Street between Hwy 24 and Depot Street will remain closed to traffic until 5 pm Sunday

Midnight Friday night – barricades will be placed on B and C streets and remain in place until 5 pm Sunday. Hwy 24, A St, 1st and 3rd Streets will remain open to traffic throughout the weekend.

The City of Cedar and Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Committee

appreciate your understanding and cooperation during out 53rd Annual Festival.

Security and safety are our primary concerns. THANK YOU.